Weslaco veteran reflects on years of service following America's 250th birthday

For some Rio Grande Valley veterans, the 250th anniversary has a special meaning.

"There's still certainly people with their great patriotism, but some people I feel sorry for them, because they don't realize the greatness of this nation. We are the greatest nation," Marine Corps League Chaplain Bill Roach said.

Roach is a Weslaco veteran who has been serving others most of his life. The passion started after high school when he enlisted as a Marine.

"In 1960 and I was right there and then, from that training, we went to infantry, the second training in Camp Pendleton and I'm right there," Roach said.

Roach never served in a war, but his commitment to serve only got stronger.

"I like variety. I like helping, I like action, I like life," Roach said. "I decided I needed more education and when I was discharged, I started working my way to college and happened to get to police work with that idea."

His career in law enforcement took him through several departments and places. He served as Weslaco's police chief in the 90s.

"My good friend Jimmy Richardson, he knew of my interest as a policeman and working with young people and I treasure this," Roach said. "I preached, and I needed to be back in law enforcement and I did that. I've run police academies."

Between law enforcement, religion, and education, Roach says his blessed life and marriage has had many more ups than downs, just like our country.

"We have the greatest nation on earth. There's been other great nations but they've been dynasties, kingdoms and we are a Republic," Roach said.

A love and pride for our country that keeps running, almost 85 years later.

"We've come a long way. Alot of things have happened, alot of bad things, alot of good things, and we still exist, we're still here and I'm thankful," Roach said.

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