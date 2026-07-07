Gov. Abbott orders investigation into Mission Regional over alleged 'birth tourism packages'
Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to investigate Mission Regional Medical Center over alleged “birth tourism packages to foreign nationals,” according to a news release.
According to the Tuesday announcement from the governor’s office, the hospital “targets foreign nationals with ‘birth packages in South Texas’ to profit from birth tourism that grants U.S. citizenship to children born in the United States.”
"Birth tourism is an illegal practice that exploits the extraordinary hospitality that the United States and Texas offer to millions of foreign travelers each year," Abbott said in a statement. "Thousands of foreign travelers come to the United States under false pretenses to give birth and secure citizenship for their children. HHSC must investigate the hospital, a facility it regulates, for any violations of state law and contractual obligations."
A letter from the governor’s office to the HHSC claims that the hospital is advertising “birth packages in South Texas” in foreign countries.
CLICK HERE TO READ THE LETTER FROM THE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE.
Channel 5 News reached out to Prime Healthcare, the hospital system that runs Mission Regional. A spokesperson issued the following statement in full:
“Mission Regional Medical Center is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare and expanding access to care for the communities we serve. Like hospitals across the country and throughout the region, we share information about the healthcare services we provide. We do not support or facilitate any unlawful activity and work to comply with all applicable federal and state laws and regulations. The marketing materials regarding maternity services are no longer in use due to any unintended misunderstanding. We intend to work cooperatively and transparently with local and state officials. Our focus remains on delivering safe, high-quality care to every patient who seeks our services.”
According to Abbott’s office, the HHSC must immediately report any violations to the attorney general’s office and other appropriate parties for criminal prosecution.
“HHSC will also impose administrative sanctions and penalties on Mission Regional Medical Center,” the news release added.
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