Road widening project underway in Alton
A road widening project in Alton that began on Tuesday will close part of FM 494 near Mile 4 East in Alton for about three months, according to a news release.
The Texas Department of Transportation is adding new sidewalks, ramps, and traffic signals to the area. Construction will stretch from the intersection to 2,000 feet east of it.
The project is expected to wrap up in October 2026. That means the closure will still be in place when the school year begins.
"We know this could potentially impact bus routes for buses and other traffic commuting to a nearby school," TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said. "We do have a detour route in place so we advise drivers to follow that detour route or seek alternate routes.”
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