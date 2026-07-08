Alton and Hidalgo County team up to fix deteriorating roads

Road crews are repaving two roads north of Mission after heavy traffic caused potholes to form.

The work is happening on Inspiration Road near the corner of Mile 6 Road, also known as Saint Jude Avenue. The Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Office and the city of Alton are working together to raise manhole covers before repaving can begin.

Alton resident Jose Villasana grew up near Inspiration Road and said the road has been in poor shape for years.

"The roads weren't in good condition," Villasana said.

He said the bumpy rides eventually cost him money.

"We had a couple of flat tires because of the potholes," Villasana said.

The repaving project started last week. Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal said the increased traffic is speeding up the road's wear.

"Because there's more traffic, the road deteriorates a lot faster," Commissioner Villarreal said.

Villarreal said he heard complaints from residents but faced challenges getting the project started. The road runs in and out of Alton city limits.

"I cannot just go in there and fix the road," Villarreal said.

The Alton city manager said crews have adjusted three manhole covers so far. City crews will adjust two more manhole covers later this week, and the precinct office says construction will wrap up by next week.

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