Mujeres Unidas upgrading security system with new grant

A McAllen organization that helps domestic abuse victims is using a $4,500 grant to upgrade its security system, Mujeres Unidas announced.

The money will pay for 12 new cameras at the facility. The upgrades are meant to better protect crime victims who come to the organization for help.

"It was to offer more comfort because we understand when they come into the office, they are on high alert and they are escaping a situation and seeking services," Mujeres Unidas Community Outreach Program Coordinator Genesis Gonzalez said.

The Texas Council on Family Violence awarded the grant.