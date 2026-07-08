UPDATE: Missing child found near Weslaco

UPDATE: The missing child was found Tuesday shortly before 6 p.m. in their home, according to a spokesperson with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Previous version of this story below:

Multiple law enforcement agencies are near Weslaco searching for a missing child, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office, as well as troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety and game wardens, were spotted late Wednesday afternoon on Lantana Drive and Mile 5 North Road near the Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco.

Additional details were not provided.