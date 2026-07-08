LUPE working to provide affordable internet service

A local organization wants to create its own internet service provider and is asking the community for input first.

La Union del Pueblo Entero has put out a survey asking people about their internet-use habits and costs.

"A lot of our community members have been talking about the cost and price of their current internet service provider, so we want to make sure that we get an understanding of what our community at large's opinions about those things are," LUPE Community Organizer Marco Lopez said.

The organization hopes to one day provide affordable internet service.

LUPE is also looking for people interested in joining their committee on finding solutions to help bridge the digital divide.

Click here to access the survey.