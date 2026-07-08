Brownsville's Midtown District legal fight getting a new judge as restraining order set to expire

A legal fight over Brownsville's Midtown Entertainment District is heading to a new judge just as a court order keeping seven businesses open is about to expire.

A visiting judge assigned to the case withdrew after the city filed a motion objecting to his assignment. The city raised concerns because the same judge had also heard a divorce case connected to someone from the city.

The temporary restraining order allowing seven businesses on Pablo Kisel Boulevard to stay open is set to expire Thursday. During a hearing Wednesday morning, attorneys for the property owners were told they need to file an extension for the restraining order and get a new hearing scheduled.

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Plaintiffs, which now include OSB, Leeds, Bar Rio, and Vida Loca, have filed an emergency motion to extend the restraining order. As of now, that motion has not been granted.

A temporary orders hearing is set for July 22.

The city shut down the seven Midtown Entertainment District businesses last month over alleged code violations. The business owners then sued the city.

The bars that were named were Antrito, Hong Kong, Bar Rio, Mala Copa, Clasico, The Jungle, Vida Loca, and Mal Verde.

The accusations include serving minors, allowing patrons to possess illegal substances like cocaine, serving alcohol after legal hours, occupancy violations, and the lack of age verification devices.