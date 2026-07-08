Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 8, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Football announces open practice in Brownsville with youth clinic on Aug....
-
UTRGV's Erin Maguire gearing up for final college basketball season
-
Hurricanes FC U15 girls team travels to Kansas to compete at the...
-
RGV fans react to Team USA being eliminated from the World Cup
-
20,000 Mexico fans watched Mexico fall to England at the McAllen Watch...