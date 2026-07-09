'Nobody notified us': Cameron County residents call for better TxDOT communication ahead of bridge closure

A bridge replacement project is set to close Browne Avenue in Cameron County for about three months.

The Texas Department of Transportation is replacing the existing bridge on Browne Avenue near Boca Chica Avenue as part of a project that kicks off on July 20, 2026. The road will remain closed until around October 2026, if construction stays on schedule.

Neighbors say they support the project but want better communication before the closure begins. Those concerns grew after the road closed for several hours on Tuesday, catching some residents off guard.

Resident Rene Medrano has lived along Browne Avenue for more than 40 years. He said he is not opposed to the bridge replacement but believes neighbors should have a better idea of what to expect before their daily route changes.

"Communication is big; there are a lot of people who live out here. They've lived out here for a long time. We need to have a safe place in and out of this place," Medrano said.

Medrano described the moment he found out about the temporary closure.

"I got up in the morning, and I saw a crew out there, and I asked him what was happening, and he says, ‘well we're going to close because we will redo the bridge,’” Medrano said. “I said, ‘closed? Nobody notified us, the residents out here.’”

Resident Christina Limon said she is also preparing for the detours.

"I think that's going to be the issue because we go back and forth to Harlingen a lot, we travel along the Valley a lot," Limon said. "I think that part will be very inconvenient and just the noise and the traffic with construction.”

TxDOT told Channel 5 News it will send a notice to neighbors informing them of the upcoming closure. TxDOT said road closure notices are not required, but the agency tries to notify impacted communities.

Medrano said he is looking forward to the project and is glad to hear the agency will update residents soon.

"People need to communicate so that everybody's on the same page," Medrano said.

Watch the video above for the full story.