Weslaco targets 15 abandoned buildings for demolishment

Weslaco wants to demolish 15 abandoned buildings it says are creating health hazards for surrounding neighbors.

City crews identified the buildings as needing to be demolished or repaired. Photos shared at a recent Weslaco City Commission meeting show holes in the walls, ceilings, and windows of one home near Pike and Texas Avenue. The city says the floor is rotten, full of termites, and the wiring is not up to code.

Eight property owners were given a 60-day extension to either repair their buildings or pay for demolition themselves. If they don't act, Weslaco crews will move forward with the work.

Johnny Guajardo, who lives next door to one of the properties, says the problem has gone on for years.

"There are rats inside the building; possums come in and out of the building," Guajardo said. "The building is falling apart on the side. It got holes in the base of the building."

Guajardo is also worried the structure could collapse onto his property.

"I am just afraid this home at one point is going to fall over to my side of the fence, and my fear is it would catch on fire because it is poorly upkept," Guajardo said.

Weslaco Planning and Code Enforcement Director Rebekah De La Fuente said abandoned buildings attract more than just pests.

"You have people going in there and starting to do things they shouldn't," De La Fuente said. "They create rodent problems; they start falling apart; the potential of falling on their neighboring property goes up."

De La Fuente said city crews take care to protect neighboring properties during demolition.

"Our public works department tears them down, and they make sure to coordinate with the roads and the surrounding areas," De La Fuente said. "They are meticulous on how they use equipment, and we have not damaged the surrounding building yet."

Guajardo said he hopes demolition brings some relief.

If the city does not receive a response once the waiting period ends, it will move forward with demolition and send the bill to the property owner. If the bill is not paid within 30 days, the city will file a lien against the property owner.

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