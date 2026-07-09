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Red Crowns take the "RGV showdown" against Brownsville Soccer Club to advance to the South Texas Conference finals

Red Crowns take the
1 hour 42 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2026 Jul 9, 2026 July 09, 2026 2:01 PM July 09, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

The RGV Red Crowns hosted Brownsville Soccer Club on Wednesday evening with a spot to the South Texas Conference finals on the line. Watch the highlights and postgame reactions on the video above.

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