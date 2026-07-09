Retiring Brownsville pediatrician honored after 48 years of serving the community

A Brownsville pediatrician is retiring after 48 years of practice.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez recognized Dr. Romeo Montalvo Jr. with a congressional record for his contributions as a pediatric physician in South Texas during a Wednesday ceremony.

“I got to Brownsville on Sept. 19, 1978, and started on Oct. 1, 1978, and the rest is history,” Montalvo said.

Staff members say Montalvo has seen at least a quarter of a million patients since 1995. Dr. Montalvo believes that number could be doubled when counting his entire career.

"All I can tell you is that I have grandparents that tell me, ‘remember when you used to see me?’” Montalvo said.

He has spoken with thousands of young patients over the years, in both Spanish and English. The Silva family of Los Fresnos is one of many.

Denisse Silva has been bringing her three kids to Dr. Montalvo for 19 years.

"Because of his experience he's been able to help me with some diagnoses that maybe other doctors have not been able to help me with, especially with my little one," Silva said. "It's been a very nice experience to have someone that is very knowledgeable."

Montalvo says he has seen many changes in the medical field in South Texas over the years.

"Back then we had to do everything," Montalvo said. “Take care of newborns, putting medical lines, putting them on respirators; we didn't have people to refer to them, people in pediatric neurology or neonatology, or any specialists.”

Montalvo will retire at the end of the month. His office will continue to see patients.

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