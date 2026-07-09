Pharr International Bridge ranked top produce crossing in the US
The Pharr International Bridge is the top produce crossing in the country, the city announced in a Thursday ceremony.
Avocados are the main fruit crossing through the bridge, with 70% of all avocados entering the U.S. crossing through Pharr.
In the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl in February, 120 million pounds of avocado crossed through the bridge.
Tomatoes, peppers, and papayas are also among the big imports.
"Produce trucks alone you're accounting for about 110 thousand shipments or truckloads per year," Pharr International Bridge Director Luis Bazan said. "We see exponential growth happening. We're exploring new markets, we're exploring new products, and new commodities. With the bridge expansion, there's only more room for growth."
The bridge is currently being expanded. Work is in the final stage and is expected to open in November.
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