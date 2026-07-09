Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 9, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Donna family of 8 escapes overnight house fire started by palm tree
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Alamo-area neighborhood seven signatures away from securing streetlights
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Hidalgo County offering colorectal cancer screening kits
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Pharr International Bridge ranked top produce crossing in the US
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Judge extends restraining order preventing Brownsville midtown bars from closing
Sports Video
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Hurricanes FC U9 girls and U14 boys teams honored at the RGV...
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RGV Red Crowns advance to the South Texas Conference finals with home...
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RGV Red Crowns defeat BTX to advance to conference finals
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UTRGV football announces open practice & youth clinic in Brownsville on August...
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UTRGV's Erin Maguire gearing up for final college basketball season