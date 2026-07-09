Judge extends restraining order preventing Brownsville midtown bars from closing

A judge extended a temporary restraining order protecting seven Brownsville bars in the Midtown Entertainment District from being shut down by the city over alleged code violations.

The order was originally signed on June 25, 2026. It was extended through July 22, 2026, when the next hearing is scheduled.

The bars involved are Antrito, Hong Kong, Bar Rio, Clasico, The Jungle, Vida Loca, and Mal Verde.

The city shut down the businesses last month over violations that the city said include serving minors, allowing patrons to possess illegal substances like cocaine, serving alcohol after legal hours, occupancy violations, and the lack of age verification devices.

The business owners then sued the city.

The extension was needed after the assigned judge withdrew from the case during a Wednesday hearing, pushing the next hearing past the original order's expiration date.

The plaintiffs filed an emergency motion to extend the order, which a judge signed on Wednesday.

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