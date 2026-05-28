Pet of the Week: Bibiana the Pitbull mix

News Video
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Ongoing road project bringing relief to Harlingen neighborhood streets
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Facing the Fury 2026 airs tonight
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Ken Paxton receives majority of votes in all Valley counties during Republican...
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Drive-by memorial held for Progreso ISD student who drowned in canal near...
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Weslaco crews clear drains following flooding from recent storm
Sports Video
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RGV Red Crowns are gearing up to take on Austin United FC...
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Playmaker: Mercedes gold medalist Isabella Parker makes history as she prepares to...
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McAllen High's Rex Flores signs to Blinn College
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Vanguard Beethoven's Erik Cantu to play basketball at Missouri Valley College
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Edinburg Vela's Tyler Ruiz signs to Southwestern University