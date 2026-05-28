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Pet of the Week: Bibiana the Pitbull mix

Pet of the Week: Bibiana the Pitbull mix
5 hours 28 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, May 28 2026 May 28, 2026 May 28, 2026 1:25 PM May 28, 2026 in Community - Pet of the Week
Source: KRGV
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