Man confesses to eight burglaries in downtown Brownsville, police say

Oscar Leonardo Urbina (Photo courtesy of the Brownsville Police Department)

A man was arrested after confessing to eight burglaries in downtown Brownsville, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police arrested 35-year-old Oscar Leonardo Urbina on July 17. He faces seven counts of burglary of a building and one count of burglary of a habitation.

Investigators used extensive surveillance to identify Urbina as the suspect behind the burglaries targeting businesses in downtown Brownsville.

Urbina was arraigned and issued a $450,000 bond.