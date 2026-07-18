Man confesses to eight burglaries in downtown Brownsville, police say
A man was arrested after confessing to eight burglaries in downtown Brownsville, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
Police arrested 35-year-old Oscar Leonardo Urbina on July 17. He faces seven counts of burglary of a building and one count of burglary of a habitation.
Investigators used extensive surveillance to identify Urbina as the suspect behind the burglaries targeting businesses in downtown Brownsville.
Urbina was arraigned and issued a $450,000 bond.
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