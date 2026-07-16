UTRGV men's soccer reveals its full schedule for the 2026 season

UTRGV men's soccer revealed its full schedule for the 2026 season on Thursday afternoon.

The Vaqueros are entering their first season as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference after playing regular season games all last year. They open the regular season on the road on August 15th against West Florida. Their first home game is on August 23rd against Stetson.

UTRGV begins conference play on September 26th hosting Lindenwood, and their last home game takes place on October 24th to take on Western Illinois.

The Vaqueros wrap up conference play on November 1st at Houston Christian.