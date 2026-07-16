UTRGV men's soccer reveals its full schedule for the 2026 season
UTRGV men's soccer revealed its full schedule for the 2026 season on Thursday afternoon.
The Vaqueros are entering their first season as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference after playing regular season games all last year. They open the regular season on the road on August 15th against West Florida. Their first home game is on August 23rd against Stetson.
UTRGV begins conference play on September 26th hosting Lindenwood, and their last home game takes place on October 24th to take on Western Illinois.
The Vaqueros wrap up conference play on November 1st at Houston Christian.
More News
News Video
-
Donna man accused of hacking dead person's social media accounts to harass...
-
Brownsville vendors react to new $50 fee for monthly First Friday event
-
SpaceX Starship launch aborted on the pad at the last moment
-
Hidalgo County property owner cited for illegal burning near Alton
-
Weslaco Fire Department gets $5,000 grant to put iPads in fire trucks
Sports Video
-
UTRGV men's soccer reveals its full schedule for the 2026 season
-
Edinburg Vela alum Mito Perez signs with the Texas Rangers organization
-
Nikki Rowe's D'Angelo Llarza signs letter of intent
-
PONY International softball opening ceremony
-
T'Johnn Brown reunites with Head Coach Brandon Chambers