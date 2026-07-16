Brownsville vendors react to new $50 fee for monthly First Friday event

Vendors who sell at a monthly event in Brownsville will now have to pay $50 for a spot.

Brownsville City Commissioner Pedro Cardenas told Channel 5 News the cost of producing the event has gone up, and the added money will help pay city staff at the event and promote it.

Vendors who spoke with Channel 5 News had mixed reactions about the decision.

Leticia Gonzalez of Freshies said she spent time finding her craft. As a mom of six, it's about flexibility while also making a living.

"During school, if there's an accident, if I need to go, I'm able to just get up and go," Gonzalez said.

After selling in the Mid-Valley, she decided to branch out and find new customers in Brownsville. She has sold three times more at the city's 'First Friday' event than she did in the Mid-Valley

Gonzalez says that between paying for a babysitter when she sells and materials, she spends a lot.

"And then having to pay a $50 fee on top of that, it's not doable," Gonzalez said. "Because sometimes you don't even make $100."

Aldo Banuelos started selling at First Friday at the start of the year. He takes close-up photos of someone's eyes to capture their irises.

"First Friday has usually been one of my best markets," Banuelos said.

Banuelos says the fee doesn't make a big impact.

“It does not affect me or my family; $50 won't make a difference whether we make it or break it on a monthly basis," Banuelos said.

He does feel for the vendors who depend on the money.

"I want to make sure that the community is able to come together and provide what they do here in this market," Banuelos said.

City Commissioner Cardenas says they are exploring lower-cost options for certain vendors.

Watch the video above for the full story.