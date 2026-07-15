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Wednesday, July 15, 2026: Hazy day with showers and highs in the 90s

Wednesday, July 15, 2026: Hazy day with showers and highs in the 90s
6 hours 20 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 11:41 AM July 15, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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