Wednesday, July 15, 2026: Hazy day with showers and highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Chicharra Fest set for Thursday
-
San Benito CISD awarded $1.85 million grant to expand after-school programs
-
Hidalgo County hike and bike trail getting $850K in safety upgrades
-
Ken Paxton campaigns in McAllen following endorsement from National Border Patrol Council
-
Mission CISD contract scheme involved $30,000 in cash bribes, witness says
Sports Video
-
UTRGV volleyball releases full schedule for the 2026 season
-
Hurricanes FC U14 boys team to represent Rio Grande Valley at national...
-
Hurricanes FC U9 girls and U14 boys teams honored at the RGV...
-
RGV Red Crowns advance to the South Texas Conference finals with home...
-
RGV Red Crowns defeat BTX to advance to conference finals