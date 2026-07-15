Ken Paxton campaigns in McAllen following endorsement from National Border Patrol Council
Republican U.S. Senate nominee Ken Paxton held a campaign rally in McAllen Tuesday evening, focusing on border security.
Paxton spoke at University Draft House on Business 83 and 2nd Street. The event came hours after ABC reported Washington had temporarily stopped immigration agents from arresting people during traffic stops.
The National Border Patrol Council endorsed Paxton earlier that day.
"We need to stand behind our law enforcement," Paxton said. "That doesn't mean they can do no wrong. We always need to verify, but these guys have hard jobs, and they make tough decisions."
Paxton will appear on the November ballot alongside Democrat James Talarico. Talarico is scheduled to campaign in McAllen on Wednesday.
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