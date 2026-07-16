Salvation Army of Cameron County giving away free fans
The Salvation Army of Cameron County is giving away hundreds of free fans to families across the Rio Grande Valley.
The organization's annual fan distribution program kicked off on Wednesday. A total of 600 fans will go to families in the cities of Harlingen, Rio Hondo, San Benito, Raymondville and Brownsville.
"We had 100 fans that went out to Raymondville and they were done in 20 minutes, so I think there's a big need for assistance with just about anything with fans," the Salvation Army of Cameron County co-officer Whitney Hoston said.
H-E-B donated the fans. Families need a valid ID to pick one up and the limit is one fan per household.
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