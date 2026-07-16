Harlingen preparing hazard mitigation plan with $100,000 state grant

Harlingen city leaders are working on a hazard mitigation plan that could help the city go after more federal money for future drainage improvements.

The city has 12 months to get the plan developed and adopted if it wants to apply for future drainage-related improvements. The city recently accepted a $100,000 grant from the Texas General Land Office to develop the plan.

City leaders say the plan will identify drainage priorities and other projects that could make Harlingen more resilient to hazards. Once the plan is developed, it still needs to be adopted and approved by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and FEMA.

"It's very, very much essential and very critical that we have the plan adopted within the next 12 months. We want to fund additional drainage improvements, but we cannot do that until we have the plan adopted," Harlingen Planning and Development Director Ana Hernandez said.

The city says the final plan will serve as a roadmap for drainage priorities and other hazard mitigation needs.

Public input will also be part of the process from the beginning. The city says the community should watch for public meetings, surveys, and other ways to participate.

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