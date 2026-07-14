Cameron and Hidalgo counties report 10 total cases of Cyclosporiasis

Cases of a parasitic stomach illness are spreading across the country, with more than 1,600 confirmed cases on record nationwide and more than 5,100 cases under investigation across 32 states, including Texas.

The CDC says the case count in Texas is anywhere between 31 and 80, much lower than the Midwest, where there is a larger outbreak. The number of confirmed cases nationwide since May is six times higher than it was at this time last year.

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Locally, the Hidalgo County Health Department confirmed eight recent cases of cyclosporiasis. Cameron County reported two cases.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by a parasite, Cyclospora, which spreads by eating contaminated produce or water.

"This disease spreads through raw or fresh produce, which is the typical reservoir for this infection to spread," Amy Gonzalez, the lead epidemiologist for the Hidalgo County Health Department, said, "The biggest thing is making sure we wash our produce properly before consuming,"

Local health experts say cyclosporiasis is common during the summer. To avoid getting sick, health experts recommend washing vegetables thoroughly before cooking with them. Using a brush to clean them is also an option. Cooking the produce instead of eating it raw is also highly recommended.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, and excessive diarrhea, all of which could last from several days to weeks. The illness can also cause dehydration, so staying hydrated is important if someone comes down with it.

The CDC is actively investigating the outbreak and its source.

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