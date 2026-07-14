Backpacks, school supplies to be handed out at Mission back-to-school event
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 and Driscoll Health Plan are hosting a free back-to-school fair in Mission.
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal spoke with Channel 5 News' Joel Villanueva about the event.
About 500 backpacks and school supplies will be handed out to those who attend. Immunizations, health screenings and free haircuts will also be available.
The event is scheduled for July 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Pavilion, located at 300 South Inspiration Road.
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