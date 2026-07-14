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Backpacks, school supplies to be handed out at Mission back-to-school event

Backpacks, school supplies to be handed out at Mission back-to-school event
6 hours 44 minutes ago Tuesday, July 14 2026 Jul 14, 2026 July 14, 2026 3:33 PM July 14, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 and Driscoll Health Plan are hosting a free back-to-school fair in Mission.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal spoke with Channel 5 News' Joel Villanueva about the event.

About 500 backpacks and school supplies will be handed out to those who attend. Immunizations, health screenings and free haircuts will also be available.

The event is scheduled for July 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Pavilion, located at 300 South Inspiration Road.

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