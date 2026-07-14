Portion of Mile 1 West in Mercedes to close for drainage improvements

A portion of Mile 1 West in the Mercedes area is shutting down for nearly three months, while Hidalgo County Precinct 1 crews work on drainage improvements.

The area has a history of flooding. Crews are replacing an existing crossing with a larger concrete box culvert designed to move floodwaters out of the area faster.

The project also widens an existing drainage ditch to handle more water.

"We're talking about an 8-foot by 8-foot culvert, which is going to add a bigger, bigger capacity to the area to move the water out," Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Assistant Chief of Staff Pepe Cabeza De Vaca said. "It will go to the [International Boundary and Water Commission]. It's one of the main channels of water to get out of the area."

The project was selected for state funding because of repeated flooding. The Texas Water Development Board is covering the cost through its Flood Infrastructure Fund.

The first phase of the project costs nearly $2 million.