City of Brownsville works to upgrade 5 bus stops

The city of Brownsville will be upgrading five bus stops and construction could start in a few weeks.

The project will bring new bus stands and accessibility improvements to riders. It is being funded through a $175,000 community development grant.

The money will cover improvements at all five bus stop locations.

The project includes the new monopoles, concrete construction sidewalk improvements and ADA accessibility.

Brownsville city commissioners approved the project last week during their city commission meeting, and Brownsville Metro says the project is ready to move forward.

"Now that we got an approval from city commission for the TxDOT agreement, we're now getting ready to kick off construction. So we're ready to roll for the next 30 days," Brownsville Metro Director Gennie Garcia said.

Officials say the five sites could be completed within another 30 to 60 days once construction begins as long as there are no major weather delays.

The five stops that will be receiving the upgrades are:

— 904 Hortencia Boulevard

— Southmost Nature Trail

— 4689 Southmost Boulevard

— Southmost and La Villita

— Southmost and 23rd Street