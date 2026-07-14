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Tuesday, July 14, 2026: Hot and hazy, temps in the 90s

Tuesday, July 14, 2026: Hot and hazy, temps in the 90s
7 hours 20 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2026 Jul 14, 2026 July 14, 2026 7:25 AM July 14, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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