Tuesday, July 14, 2026: Hot and hazy, temps in the 90s
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More News
News Video
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Roma postal worker arrested for threatening to kill her boss, complaint says
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City of Brownsville works to upgrade 5 bus stops
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Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office offering hands-on experience with teen academy
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Edinburg city truck rolls over on I-69C, closing northbound lanes
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Mission CISD bribery trial begins
Sports Video
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UTRGV volleyball releases full schedule for the 2026 season
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Hurricanes FC U14 boys team to represent Rio Grande Valley at national...
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Hurricanes FC U9 girls and U14 boys teams honored at the RGV...
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RGV Red Crowns advance to the South Texas Conference finals with home...
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RGV Red Crowns defeat BTX to advance to conference finals