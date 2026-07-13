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Monday, July 13, 2026: Shower and hazy, temps in the 90s

Monday, July 13, 2026: Shower and hazy, temps in the 90s
8 hours 29 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, July 13 2026 Jul 13, 2026 July 13, 2026 7:47 AM July 13, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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