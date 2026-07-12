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WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, July 12, 2026

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, July 12, 2026
1 hour 21 minutes 51 seconds ago Sunday, July 12 2026 Jul 12, 2026 July 12, 2026 11:06 AM July 12, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.

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