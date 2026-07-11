DHR Health Transplant Institute in McAllen earns top state, national rankings

The DHR Health Transplant Institute announced that it has been recognized as one of the top-performing kidney transplant centers in the country, earning the No. 2 ranking in Texas and No. 16 in the United States. Pictured are the proud members of the DHR Health Transplant Team. As the only transplant facility serving the Rio Grande Valley, this news underscores DHR Health's capability to deliver world-class, specialty care locally, saving patients from extensive travel and lodging expenses.

A Rio Grande Valley kidney transplant center just earned top rankings in Texas and the nation.

The DHR Health Transplant Institute in McAllen ranked No. 2 in Texas and No. 16 in the nation among kidney transplant centers, according to the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients.

In 2025, the institute performed 101 kidney transplants—a historic achievement for DHR Health and the Valley.

The DHR Health Transplant Institute, established in 2017, is the only facility of its kind serving adult patients throughout the Valley, Laredo, Corpus Christi and surrounding communities.

"These metrics reflect what matters most to our patients — receiving a kidney transplant sooner and achieving excellent outcomes afterward. This achievement is made possible due to every member of our transplant team — from physicians, nurses, operating room staff, pharmacists, dieticians, social workers, financial coordinators, administrators and countless others," DHR Health Transplant Institute Medical Director and Nephrologist Dr. Sridhar Allam said. "We are deeply grateful to the extraordinary generosity of organ donors and their families whose selfless gifts transform lives, offers hope to patients in need of life saving transplants and inspires us every day to strive for excellence."

Allam went on to say it is a privilege to provide world-class kidney transplant care close to home for Valley and South Texas residents.

The DHR Health Transplant Institute expressed deep gratitude for the trust and confidence patients and referring physicians place in the team, noting that it remains committed to continually advancing access, quality, and outcomes.

"Congratulations to the entire DHR Health Transplant Institute team on this remarkable achievement. Being recognized as the No. 2 program in Texas and among the top programs in the nation is a reflection of our commitment to excellence and compassionate patient care," Senior Executive Vice President for DHR Health Marissa Castaneda said.

A multidisciplinary team of physicians, surgeons, physician assistants, nurse coordinators, pharmacists, social workers and other healthcare providers work together at the institute to provide care for kidney, liver and pancreatic disorders, including kidney transplantation.