DPS: Police chase ends in deadly crash near Edinburg

KRGV photo

A 32-year-old Pharr woman driving a stolen vehicle died following a crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred Friday at around 4:47 p.m. on Iowa Road east of Verbena Street near Edinburg.

According to a DPS news release, Crystal Ramirez was driving a gray Chevrolet Captiva that was later found to have been reported stolen from Edinburg. A DPS trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle over a traffic violation on FM 495 and Tower Road, but Ramirez refused to stop.

“The driver then traveled eastbound… at a high rate of speed, lost control of the Chevrolet, went airborne, and struck a light pole and a tree,” the news release stated. “[Ramirez] succumbed to her injuries at the scene.”

The crash remains under investigation.