Weslaco park restrooms get new flooring and fresh paint at Harlon Block Sports Complex
Weslaco is upgrading restrooms at its city parks, and crews just finished work at Harlon Block Sports Complex.
The city added new flooring and repainted the facilities there.
"We are improving the quality of our park system, which just comes hand in hand, so we want nice, clean facilities. I know it is difficult when it is in a public park, but our crews are working diligently to keep the areas clean," Weslaco Parks & Recreation Director Eddie Serna said.
The improvements are expected to wrap up next week.
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