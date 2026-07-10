Harlingen teen's hit-and-run memorial vandalized five times, mother says

Thursday, July 9, would have been a Harlingen teen's 17th birthday.

Instead of celebrating, his family returned to the spot where he was killed in a hit-and-run crash as they continue waiting for the case to go to trial.

They say they're also dealing with reported vandalism at the memorial they built in his honor.

For Rebecca Schwartz, this is where she comes to remember her son, Kayden.

"It's a very emotional day, waking up and just crying, just trying to remember all the memories we've had with him and just wondering what kind of person he would be now," Rebecca said.

Kayden was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bike last February on FM 1846 in San Benito.

Since then, his family has cared for this memorial every week, decorating it for holidays, birthdays and other special occasions.

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"It's been hard knowing we're all living with the pain and that we're still grieving my son, a friend, and a brother," Rebecca said.

Rebecca says the memorial has been vandalized five times; decorations have been destroyed, solar lights stolen, and during the most recent incident, someone left beer cans, and hung dirty undergarments on a flag, and placed shoes on her son's cross.

"This is the spot where we come out. It's like a graveside for us, so just please stop doing it," Rebecca said.

Rebecca says the Texas Department of Public Safety has responded to each incident.

"This past time they came out, they did take stuff for evidence to try to get fingerprints and stuff so we're hoping they're going to get somebody," Rebecca said.

At the same time, the criminal case connected to Kayden's death is moving forward.

Rodolfo Ruiz Jr. was identified as the driver accused of hitting Kayden. He is charged with collision involving death and is scheduled for a jury trial on August 24.

Authorities say passenger Lluliana Ruiz is charged with failure to report a felony. She has a status hearing set for August 12.

For Rebecca, she says she's hoping the case will soon move a step closer to closure.

"We're going to get the justice for our son that he deserves," Rebecca said.

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