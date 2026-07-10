Teens charged after consuming alcohol at McAllen bar using fake Mexican IDs

Left to right: Jorge Richaud and Diego De Leon (Mugshots courtesy of Hidalgo County jail records)

Four underage minors were charged after consuming alcohol at a McAllen bar using fake Mexican driver's licenses, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Eduardo Cervantes, Diego De Leon, Jorge Richaud and a female minor were arrested on several charges, including public intoxication, furnishing alcohol to a minor, misrepresentation of age by a minor and consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Jail records obtained for De Leon and Richaud showed they were released on July 5 on a $3,000 bond.

The incident occurred on July 3 at the Sala De Despecho bar. The McAllen Police Department received a report of a female found inside a restroom who may have stopped breathing, according to the complaint.

The complaint said staff members were hesitant to let officers into the business. An officer made contact with a manager and demanded to be taken to the female in need of assistance. The officer was escorted to the outside rear alley of the bar.

Lone Star EMS was already on scene speaking with the 17-year-old female. The victim was extremely intoxicated and in and out of consciousness, according to the criminal complaint. She was unable to stand or sit up without assistance.

The victim was being treated by EMS as officers gathered information. The victim said she was with a second female, described as wearing a red colored shirt.

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McAllen police conducted a bar check to make sure no other minors were drinking at the location, according to the complaint. The female victim was taken to Rio Grande Regional for further treatment.

Officers observed multiple people exiting the bar that appeared to be young and possibly under the age of 21, according to the complaint. One of the individuals was wearing a red colored shirt and was determined to be the second female the first female described.

Officers began questioning Cervantes and detained De Leon and Richaud as well.

The complaint said Cervantes had a fake ID and was intoxicated. McAllen police asked what happened and Cervantes said "nothing, we just had a few drinks."

McAllen police were handed a Mexican drivers license with Cervantes' picture and name. The ID stated Cervantes was over 21, but his actual age was 17.

When questioned about the Mexican ID, Cervantes admitted it was fake and he used it to enter the business and obtain alcoholic drinks, according to the complaint. He said the others who were detained also had fake Mexican IDs.

A receipt of what the underage minors ordered was also obtained. It showed they ordered two Michelob Ultras, one Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, one juice bar and one bottle of Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, according to the complaint.

The fake IDs and receipt were taken as evidence and the minors were taken into custody.

A follow-up was conducted with the hospitalized female. She was initially taken to Rio Grande Regional in stable condition, but staff said they did not have the proper equipment to treat her, so she was transferred to Driscoll Children's Hospital, according to the complaint. She was admitted for one night for further observation.