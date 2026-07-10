Donna mobile home business warns of fake accounts scamming buyers online

Scammers are pretending to represent a Donna mobile home business, and the real business owners want to warn people.

"We feel bad for the people, especially those that have given money out," J. Webber Homes Manager Israel Webber said.

That concern is growing for Webber. He said someone is using his family business name to target people on social media and one woman was nearly scammed.

"We got a customer that came in like at 7:30 in the morning. I was here, opening up, and she came in asking for this home that she wanted to see, a beautiful home on her TikTok and once I saw it, I already knew. So, I told her, you know, that's not us, that's a scam that's been going on," Webber said.

Webber says it's been an issue for months. Customers are calling about mobile homes he doesn't sell. Some were even reaching out from out of state.

"Started getting some phone calls from out of state just, you know, trying to get some deals going, but I didn't recognize the homes that they were talking about and then several customers shared different pages with me and they shared screenshots," Webber said.

Webber says the fake accounts are on TikTok and Facebook. The scammers use his business name and address. Some even show his phone number and videos from his real social media pages to look legitimate.

Some of those fake accounts have more than 30,000 followers.

"There was a couple of reels that were used. I think even one I was in and they used that specific one on their page which was crazy," Webber said.

But what concerns him the most?

"They were asking for down payments upfront without even seeing the homes, and that's just something we don't do," Webber said.

The Better Business Bureau says they've also received calls from people who have lost money.

"This particular consumer ended up purchasing a mobile home, five bedrooms, two and a half bath, ended up giving the scammer a total of $10,000," BBB South Texas President Hilda Martinez said.

The BBB urges businesses to report impersonation scams quickly so others don't become victims.

"If the business does become a victim of the fraud, they need to notify us so that way we can notify the public as well. Maybe even do a police report from the city that consumer came from," Martinez said.

Webber says he reported the fake accounts to the social media platforms and posted warnings on his own pages.

Channel 5 News reached out to a number provided on one of the fake accounts to ask about the allegations. A man answered the phone, claiming they didn't scam anyone and said he would call us back.

As for Webber, his message is simple: if someone is asking for money before you see a home in person, think twice.

"We don't ask for money down like that unless you see the home, you do a walk through in person, and we don't deliver homes out of state, just here locally," Webber said.

The BBB says they are working with other government agencies to review the case.

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