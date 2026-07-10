Alamo-area neighborhood seven signatures away from securing streetlights

Residents near Alamo want new streetlights in their neighborhood, saying the lack of lighting is a safety concern.

The neighborhood sits near Minnesota Road and North Tower Road. There are no streetlights in the area.

Alamo resident Margarita Cardenas has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years. She said streetlights were removed from the area 15 years ago.

"When it gets dark, it gets really dark," Cardenas said, adding that she and her family want the lights back.

"We have kids who want to be outside, but they can't since it is dark," Cardenas said. "We are worried that an animal will bite them or a car will hit them. There is no safe place for them to play outside."

A neighbor started a petition to bring in new streetlights. The effort began with a call to the non-profit organization La Union del Pueblo Entero. Officials there told residents to speak with Hidalgo County Precinct 1.

The neighborhood needs a petition with 28 signatures to move forward. So far, 21 people have signed. At least 75% of the neighborhood must agree before the project can proceed.

"We are willing to help. We had the conversations; they have the willingness," Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Assistant Chief of Staff Pepe Cabeza de Vaca said.

Cabeza de Vaca said residents should start by talking to their neighbors.

"Organize and say that is something you want to do if they say go ahead and get those signatures," Cabeza de Vaca said.

Cardenas hopes more neighbors sign the petition.

"We will be calmer because we are going to see who is passing by and who is not passing by or whoever is jumping over the fence. We'll feel more comfortable," Cardenas said.

If the neighborhood reaches the required number of signatures, Hidalgo County Precinct 1 said it will move forward with the project.