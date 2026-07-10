‘It'll always be Boca Chica’: Federal committee rejects Cyber Beach name change proposal
Boca Chica Beach will keep its name after a federal committee unanimously rejected a proposal to rename it "Cyber Beach."
The U.S. Board on Geographic Names turned down the proposal during a Thursday meeting, saying it lacked support. The board received nearly 2,780 emails opposing the name change and only one in support.
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. says county leaders first learned about the proposal months ago.
"We fashioned a response objecting to the name change," Treviño said.
He says the proposal came from a Mississippi man.
"I guess he and other Cybertruck owners thought it would be cool to rename the beach they get to go to occasionally for a launch," Treviño said.
Treviño says the county filed a formal objection in April. But the county only learned about this week's hearing through social media.
"We asked that we be advised of any future action they may take; unfortunately, we didn't learn about this except through social media yesterday in the last 24-36 hours," Treviño said.
The board also heard from Cameron County and Starbase leaders, all of whom opposed the change. The full discussion lasted about three minutes.
Beach visitor Gabriel Castillo said the decision came as a relief.
"This is my favorite place to come here. For me, it'll always be Boca Chica Beach," Castillo said
Visitors from out of town said they like SpaceX's presence in the area but still believe Boca Chica Beach is the name that belongs there.
County leaders are now working with lawmakers to file legislation that would permanently designate Boca Chica Beach under a federal name, which would help prevent similar proposals in the future.
"This is the first time I was ever made aware of this particular agency and its work, so we're going to be doing a bit more digging," Treviño said.
Watch the video above for the full story.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Federal committee to vote on renaming Boca Chica Beach to Cyber Beach
More News
News Video
-
‘It'll always be Boca Chica’: Federal committee rejects Cyber Beach name change...
-
Donna family of 8 escapes overnight house fire started by palm tree
-
Alamo-area neighborhood seven signatures away from securing streetlights
-
Hidalgo County offering colorectal cancer screening kits
-
Pharr International Bridge ranked top produce crossing in the US
Sports Video
-
Hurricanes FC U9 girls and U14 boys teams honored at the RGV...
-
RGV Red Crowns advance to the South Texas Conference finals with home...
-
RGV Red Crowns defeat BTX to advance to conference finals
-
UTRGV football announces open practice & youth clinic in Brownsville on August...
-
UTRGV's Erin Maguire gearing up for final college basketball season