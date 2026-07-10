‘It'll always be Boca Chica’: Federal committee rejects Cyber Beach name change proposal

Boca Chica Beach will keep its name after a federal committee unanimously rejected a proposal to rename it "Cyber Beach."

The U.S. Board on Geographic Names turned down the proposal during a Thursday meeting, saying it lacked support. The board received nearly 2,780 emails opposing the name change and only one in support.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. says county leaders first learned about the proposal months ago.

"We fashioned a response objecting to the name change," Treviño said.

He says the proposal came from a Mississippi man.

"I guess he and other Cybertruck owners thought it would be cool to rename the beach they get to go to occasionally for a launch," Treviño said.

Treviño says the county filed a formal objection in April. But the county only learned about this week's hearing through social media.

"We asked that we be advised of any future action they may take; unfortunately, we didn't learn about this except through social media yesterday in the last 24-36 hours," Treviño said.

The board also heard from Cameron County and Starbase leaders, all of whom opposed the change. The full discussion lasted about three minutes.

Beach visitor Gabriel Castillo said the decision came as a relief.

"This is my favorite place to come here. For me, it'll always be Boca Chica Beach," Castillo said

Visitors from out of town said they like SpaceX's presence in the area but still believe Boca Chica Beach is the name that belongs there.

County leaders are now working with lawmakers to file legislation that would permanently designate Boca Chica Beach under a federal name, which would help prevent similar proposals in the future.

"This is the first time I was ever made aware of this particular agency and its work, so we're going to be doing a bit more digging," Treviño said.

Watch the video above for the full story.

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