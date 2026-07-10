Donna family of 8 escapes overnight house fire started by palm tree

A house fire near Donna displaced a family of eight after a palm tree frond touched an overhead power line and sparked the blaze, according to the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire was reported at around 2:30 a.m. near the corner of Minnesota and Val Verde roads north of Donna. Donna and Elsa firefighters responded to the scene.

Rigoberto Regalado built the home over nearly 15 years, starting with a small room with no sheetrock and no power. The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office says the home is a total loss.

Regalado said he heard what sounded like fireworks going off in the middle of the night. He walked outside and saw the palm tree on fire.

"We ran inside and started taking our kids and important documents out of the house," Regalado said.

Eight people made it out safely. Regalado said he is grateful all five of his kids and one grandchild are fine.

A neighbor's shed was also damaged in the fire. Officials say no one was hurt.

The family is now staying with relatives and receiving help from the county's community service agency.

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