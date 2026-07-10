Rio Grande City, Mission animal shelters train staff to spot screwworm parasite
Two Rio Grande Valley animal shelters now have certified staff to help spot the New World screwworm.
Staff at Rio Grande City and Mission animal shelters took online training from the state to learn how to identify screwworm in their animals.
Mission has four certified officers and Rio Grande City has six officers. They will inspect every pet they pick up in the field and again when it arrives at the shelter.
Preventive measures will also be taken.
"We are starting to disinfect each kennel to keep flies away, using Clorox and bleach. We are trying to keep it as clean as possible. We are going to put up more fly traps today to keep it up," Mission Animal Shelter Manager Juliana Martinez said.
The shelters said if a pet is suspected of having screwworm it goes into quarantine and gets taken to a vet.
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