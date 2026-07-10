Brownsville approves ordinance to take problem properties to municipal court

The city of Brownsville is changing how it handles problem properties.

City commissioners approved a new ordinance that will allow nuisance cases to be heard in municipal court.

City leaders say the goal is to clean up properties that have become a safety or health hazard. They say the process is designed to make sure property owners have their day in court while helping clean up properties.

Officials said code enforcement will first document violations, and while warnings are typically issued, property owners who don't correct the problem can receive a citation that will move through the municipal court system.

This won't be for all properties considered a nuisance, only certain ones like unsafe structures, overgrown yards, and properties filled with trash or debris.

"Those code enforcement officers will go out there and there will be a court that will have jurisdiction to oversee those types of issues," Brownsville Municipal Court Clerk Mirla Veronica Deaton said.

The city says code enforcement will continue to investigate complaints, but any enforcement action must go through the court process.

That ensures property owners receive due process before any penalties are issued.

"The judge can assess a fine, and those fines are, again, part of the ordinance and whatnot, but it just depends on the violation," Deaton said.

City leaders say their goal isn't to punish property owners, but to improve neighborhoods by encouraging people to address health and safety hazards before they become a bigger problem.

Neighbors who want to report a possible nuisance property can call 956-546-4357 to start the complaint process.

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