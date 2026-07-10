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Brownsville city leaders say soundwaves from Starbase test caused loud noise, shaking

Brownsville city leaders say soundwaves from Starbase test caused loud noise, shaking
2 hours 45 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, July 10 2026 Jul 10, 2026 July 10, 2026 2:38 PM July 10, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
KRGV file photo.

A routine test at the Starbase launch site near Boca Chica caused some Brownsville residents to hear a loud noise and feel vibrations and movement in the ground, according to the city of Brownsville.

Officials said soundwaves from the event caused the disruptions and were not caused by an earthquake as some social media reports have suggested.

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