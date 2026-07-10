Brownsville city leaders say soundwaves from Starbase test caused loud noise, shaking

KRGV file photo.

A routine test at the Starbase launch site near Boca Chica caused some Brownsville residents to hear a loud noise and feel vibrations and movement in the ground, according to the city of Brownsville.

Officials said soundwaves from the event caused the disruptions and were not caused by an earthquake as some social media reports have suggested.