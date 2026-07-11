Harlingen obtains 186 new trees through grant project, invites community to tree planting event
Harlingen is planting nearly 200 trees across its parks using a $40,000 investment split between a Texas A&M Forest Service grant and city funds.
The Parks and Recreation Department used the money to purchase 186 trees. So far, 146 have been planted, with the remaining 40 set to be planted in the coming weeks.
Trees have already been added to Vestal Park, Dixieland Park and Pendleton Park. The final phase will bring new trees to Rangerville Park and Bonham Park.
Most of the trees are native to South Texas, including Texas ebony and anacua. Live oak and mountain laurel are also part of the mix.
The new trees are expected to provide shade, improve air quality and support wildlife habitat in public parks across the city.
Harlingen city officials are inviting the public to a Community Tree Planting event. Residents and families will have the opportunity to help plant trees in the city's future urban forest at Pendleton Park.
The event is free and open to the public. It is scheduled for Wednesday, July 22 beginning at 9 a.m.
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