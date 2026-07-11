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Saturday, July 11, 2026: Hit and miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s

Saturday, July 11, 2026: Hit and miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
1 hour 47 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, July 11 2026 Jul 11, 2026 July 11, 2026 11:12 AM July 11, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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