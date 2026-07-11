Records: Tequila in the dressing room led to hospitalization and arrests in McAllen quinceañera

A McAllen couple is out on bond after police arrested them for allegedly providing alcohol to teenagers at their daughter's quinceañera, according to arrest records obtained by Channel 5 News.

As previously reported, Jose and Jeanett Garza face charges of providing alcohol to a minor in connection with the incident that happened during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to a criminal complaint, the couple threw their daughter a quinceañera at the Windsor Event Center on July 4. They placed the alcohol they bought for the party in a dressing room that kids had easy access to.

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Police say a 15-year-old drank straight from a tequila bottle and became so sick she went in and out of consciousness and started throwing up. She was eventually hospitalized.

Another 15-year-old was cited for underage drinking.

A spokesperson for the McAllen Police Department said the arrests should remind people about the consequences of letting teenagers get their hands on alcohol.

The police department has not yet released an update on the condition of the hospitalized 15-year-old.

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