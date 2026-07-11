IDEA Public Schools to host free backpack giveaways across Rio Grande Valley
IDEA Public Schools is hosting six free back-to-school backpack giveaways across the Rio Grande Valley in July and August, according to a news release
The events are part of the Backpacks for Bright Futures initiative. The first 600 school-aged children at each event will receive a backpack filled with school supplies, including rulers, pencils, and highlighters.
Children must be present with a guardian to receive a backpack. There is no limit to how many children in one family can receive a backpack.
Local businesses and community organizations will also be on site providing additional school supplies, family resources, giveaways, games and interactive activities. Families will also be able to apply or complete registration for their children to attend an IDEA school.
Here is the full schedule of events:
The first giveaway is July 11, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at IDEA Weslaco Academy and College Preparatory, 2931 E Sugarcane Dr., Weslaco.
On July 18, 2026, the giveaway runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at IDEA Quest Academy and College Preparatory, 14001 N Rooth Rd., Edinburg.
July 25, 2026, has two events. The first runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at IDEA La Joya Academy and College Preparatory, 725 E Expressway 83, La Joya. The second runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at IDEA San Juan Academy and College Preparatory, 200 N Nebraska Ave., San Juan.
On Aug. 1, 2026, the giveaway runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at IDEA Palmview Academy and College Preparatory, 4100 N Schuerbach Rd., Palmview.
The final event is Aug. 8, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at IDEA Brownsville Academy and College Preparatory, 4395 Paredes Line Rd., Brownsville.
For more information, visit www.ideapublicschools.org.
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