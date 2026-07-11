McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge marks 100 years as a border gateway

Community leaders, elected officials and international dignitaries gathered to mark 100 years of the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge, one of the Rio Grande Valley's most significant international gateways.

The centennial celebration recognized the bridge's role in connecting the United States and Mexico while strengthening regional economic development, international trade, tourism and cultural exchange.

Since opening in 1926, the bridge has connected families, supported businesses, facilitated the movement of goods, and helped shape McAllen into the international city it is today.

The ceremony took place on Friday, July 10, and began with an invocation from Supervisory U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chaplain Adan Guajardo.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos reflected on the bridge's significance as a cornerstone of the region's growth and the lasting relationships it has helped build between communities on both sides of the border.

Villalobos emphasized that the bridge represents more than a physical connection; it serves as a pathway for economic opportunity, cultural exchange, and collaboration between neighboring communities.

Hidalgo Mayor Sergio Coronado and Reynosa Mayor Carlos Peña Ortiz emphasized the importance of continued binational cooperation and the strength of partnerships between border cities.

They noted how these relationships have remained resilient and essential even during challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas State Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa recognized the bridge's role in supporting regional commerce and strengthening the connection between South Texas and Mexico.

McAllen Assistant City Manager and Superintendent of Bridges Juan Olaguibel spoke to the bridge's continued importance as a vital gateway for transportation, trade and economic activity.