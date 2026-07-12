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Sunday, July 12, 2026: Isolated showers, temps in the 90s

Sunday, July 12, 2026: Isolated showers, temps in the 90s
1 hour 54 minutes 1 second ago Sunday, July 12 2026 Jul 12, 2026 July 12, 2026 10:34 AM July 12, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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