Hurricanes FC U14 boys team to represent Rio Grande Valley at national soccer championship

Three years of constant hard work and discipline is paying off for the Hurricanes FC U14 boys team this season, winning the STX state championship trophy, granting the team the opportunity to represent the Rio Grande Valley at the national stage in the 2026 U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship taking place in Utah beginning on July 13th.

"I heard that over there they're very competitive in soccer and so i'm very excited to go against the best of the best," center back Andre Roman said.

A challenge the team fully embraces as a test of their skill and overall development.

"The most important thing is to have fun and after that display everything that they know," Hurricanes FC U14 boys head coach Harvey Quinones said. "we've been working hard and they know what to do and as long as they display it over there i'm okay with it."

But what excites Coach Quinones the most about participating in this national tournament is for his players to be looked at by college scouts.

"In the future you never know for colleges and everything that's out there," Quinones added. "Exposing them to be ready maybe somebody will be picked, we never know."

Future opportunities the players are excited about on top of further solidifying their brotherhood as a team.

"It's been special," midfielder Jeremiah Rodriguez said. "I've gotten a good connection with all my teammates. They are not just teammates to me, they are kinda like my brothers now and do everything with them."